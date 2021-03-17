Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Dilip Gandhi died of coronavirus at a private hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express. He was 69.

Gandhi had tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. He was admitted to a private hospital where he was put on a ventilator.

The BJP leader began his career as a corporator in the 1980s. He won the Lok Sabha elections thrice since 1999 from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar. Gandhi was the minister of state for shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government in 2003. He was denied a ticket by the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP leaders paid condolences to Gandhi’s family on his demise. A party leader credited Gandhi for the party’s alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party in the Ahmednagar civic body polls. “Gandhi took the initiative in forging an alliance with NCP and keeping Shiv Sena away,” said a BJP leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the demise of Gandhi. “He will be remembered for his rich contributions to community service and helping the poor,” he said. “He made numerous efforts to strengthen the BJP in Maharashtra. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was anguished by the BJP leader’s death. “He distinguished himself as an able administrator & Parliamentarian,” he said. “He worked towards the welfare of farmers & other weaker sections of our society. Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti!”

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda praised Gandhi for his role in strengthening the BJP’s roots.

BJP leaders such as Jay Panda and Hasmukh Patel and Union minister Pralhad Joshi also paid their tributes. Shiv Sena corporator Balasaheb Borate also condoled Gandhi’s death. “Gandhi was a popular leader and had friends in all parties,” he said. “That is the reason why he could ensure BJP rule in the civic body with the help of NCP which is otherwise with the Sena at state-level.”

