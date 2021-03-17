A pilot of the Indian Air Force was killed on Wednesday morning in a Mig-21 Bison fighter jet accident.

The incident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India, the Air Force tweeted. Group Captain A Gupta could not eject safely and was involved in a “fatal accident”, it added.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. “IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members,” the tweet said.

More details are awaited.