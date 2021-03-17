Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told chief ministers that India has to stop the second wave of coronavirus by taking quick and decisive actions. Modi made the remarks at a meeting with the political leaders via video conference amid rising coronavirus cases in India and the Centre’s attempt to widen the vaccination drive.

“We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of corona[virus] and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps,” Modi said.

The prime minister said 70 districts of the country have seen an increase of more than 150% in new cases during the last few weeks. “We are seeing Covid-19 cases even in areas which were considered safe zones,” he added. “If we don’t stop this pandemic right now, then there could be a nationwide outbreak...We do not have to create panic among people but need to take some initiatives to help people.”

The prime minister told the chief ministers that the fight against the pandemic is also a test of “good governance”. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not attend the meeting. She was seen campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Modi stressed that it was necessary to become “pro-active” now by taking steps like enforcement of restrictions and demarcation of micro-containment zones wherever necessary. “The self-confidence that we gained in our corona fight should not turn into overconfidence,” he warned. “Our success should not be the reason for carelessness.”

Speaking at the interaction with Chief Ministers. https://t.co/s0c7OSK8zK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2021

The prime minister also said that some states were just relying on rapid antigen testing for coronavirus. “This has to change and RT-PCR tests need to be increased,” he said.

His remarks came as India’s daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday. This was the highest rise since December 13 and took the country’s tally to 1,14,38,734. Deaths jumped by 188, the highest figure in two months, to 1,59,044.

India has the world’s highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil. Tuesday was the sixth straight day when India recorded more than 20,000 infections, even as restrictions to rein in the pandemic expanded in parts of the country.