West Bengal polls: TMC promises minimum monthly income for every household in election manifesto
The party also promised to generate 5 lakh jobs and deliver free monthly ration to 1.5 crore households.
The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday promised to provide minimum monthly income to all households if voted to power in the West Bengal Assembly elections. In its manifesto, the party also promised to generate 5 lakh jobs and deliver free monthly ration to 1.5 crore households.
West Bengal’s ruling party said it would also look into the possibility of including more communities under the Other Backward Class category, The Indian Express reported.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the party’s 10 “Ongikars” or promises aim to build a stronger and more prosperous state.
Under its social security scheme, the Trinamool Congress will provide a monthly sum of Rs 500 to the women heads of General Category families and Rs 1,000 to those belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
The Trinamool Congress also announced a new scheme for students, where they will be provided a credit card with a limit of Rs 10 lakh. They will only be charged 4% interest.
The party promised to halve the unemployment rate in West Bengal. It assured voters that 10 lakh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will be set up in the state to create more job opportunities. Trinamool Congress said its aim was to turn West Bengal into an industrial hub.
“We are creating a world class economy in Bengal,” Banerjee said while launching the manifesto, according to NDTV. “We want to create new jobs and a new path for the youth of Bengal. We have fallen back because of Covid-19 pandemic.”
Here are other highlights from TMC’s manifesto:
- An annual support of Rs 10,000 per acre to 68 lakh small and marginal farmers.
- The establishment of 2,000 more big industrial units and 5 lakh crore worth of investments in the next five years.
- Doubling the spending on health from 0.83% to 1.5% of the gross domestic product.
- Five lakh low-cost houses to be built in cities.
- Piped drinking water supply to be provided to 47 lakh more households.