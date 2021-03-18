Economist Arvind Subramanian has resigned as a professor from the Ashoka University, saying that the exit of political scientist and commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta has “devastated” him, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. Subramanian, the former chief economic adviser, said it was “ominously disturbing” that despite being a private university it can no longer protect or give space to academic freedom and expression.

This comes two days after Mehta stepped down from his position. While the reasons for his resignation are not yet known, Mehta has been a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government.

In a letter to Ashoka University Vice Chancellor Malabika Sarkar, Subramanian said his resignation will come into effect from the end of this academic year, according to The Indian Express. With Mehta’s exit, Subramanian wrote, that the university’s “commitment to fight for and sustain the Ashoka vision is now open to question”. He added that such circumstances make it difficult for him to continue being part of the faculty.

Subramanian had joined Ashoka University in July last year as as a professor of economics. He is also the founding director of Ashoka Center for Economic Policy.

Read the full text of Arvind Subramanian’s resignation letter: