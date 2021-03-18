Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday criticised the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal’s Purulia district for alleged corruption and lack of development. He claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress would be punished for 10 years of misrule and politics of appeasement.

The eight-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal will start on March 27.

“They [TMC] have given Purulia water scarcity,” the prime minister said at a rally in the Jangalmahal region. “The eight-year-old Purulia piped water supply project is still incomplete, this is how they work. After May 2, when the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, we will build facilities that will stop people from leaving the state in search of opportunities.”

He alleged that the state government gave Purulia an identity of being one of the most backward areas of the country.

Modi said the Centre has also started work to ensure proper infrastructure and drinking water in every home. “Despite the pandemic, when governments reached out to help citizens across India, in Bengal cut-money culture and profit from misery continued,” he alleged.

Euphoric atmosphere in Purulia. Watch. https://t.co/xYyZSF4PJK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2021

He also used West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “khela hobe [game on]” campaign slogan to attack her. “Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe [Now, your game will be over and development will begin],” he said.

Modi also spoke about Banerjee’s leg injury that she sustained while campaigning in Nandigram on March 10. “When didi [a reference to Banerjee] got hurt, I was worried,” he said. “I pray for her quick recovery.”

The Election Commission had on Sunday said that the incident was not a conspiracy and suspended the police officer in-charge of Banerjee’s security.

The prime minister alleged that the Trinamool Congress has never considered Dalits, tribals, and other backward classes as its own. These sections, he claimed, were the worst hit by “cut money culture” and extortion. “The single-most important reason for infiltration is appeasement and vote bank politics being pursued by Didi’s government,” he added. “People of Bengal have a strong memory. Bengal remembers who accused the army of plotting a coup, whose side you took during the Pulwama attack and the Batla House encounter.”

He accused the Banerjee government of encouraging Maoists.

Referring to a slew of central schemes which the Bengal government is yet to implement, Modi said, “We believe in Direct Benefit Transfer, while TMC believes in Transfer My Commission”.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal chief minister was seen campaigning at the same time as Modi, ANI reported. “I’m like a tiger and I won’t bow my head,” she said in Amlasuli. “I only bow my head before the public. But a party like BJP tortures women, Dalits – I don’t support them.”

She claimed the saffron party was only distributing money for horsetrading, while her party gave thousands of crores after the Amphan Cyclone hit the state last year. “BJP where were you at that time,” she asked.