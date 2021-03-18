Maharashtra on Thursday registered 25,833 new coronavirus cases – its highest one-day rise in infections since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s previous high was 24,886 cases on September 11, according to The Indian Express.

Maharashtra’s overall count went up to 23,96,340. Fifty-eight more deaths pushed its toll to 53,138. The number of recoveries in Maharashtra stood at 21,75,565.

Mumbai registered 2,877 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its overall count to 3,52,835. This was the highest one-day rise in infections in the city, PTI reported. Eight more deaths pushed the city’s toll to 11,555.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had registered 23,179 new coronavirus cases. The number was nearly 30% higher than the previous day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country. While infections did drop for some time in September and October, they have surged again over the last few weeks. At a press briefing on Wednesday, the health ministry had said that 60% of India’s total active cases were concentrated in Maharashtra.

Also read: Coronavirus: India records 35,871 new cases – highest jump since December 6

On Thursday morning, India reported the biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since early December with 35,871 new infections. Total cases in the country rose to 1,14,74,605. India’s toll went up to 1,59,216 with 172 more deaths.

The health ministry said that Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu accounted for 79.54% of the new cases.

Amid the surge in cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to allow the inoculation of all citizens above 18. Kejriwal claimed that his government could vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if given the required permission.