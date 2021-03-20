India’s coronavirus tally on Saturday reached 1,15,55,284 after 40,953 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours. This is the highest one-day jump in new cases since November 29, reported NDTV. There are 2,88,394 active cases and 1,11,07,332 people have recovered so far. As many as 188 more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,59,558.

India’s fatality rate stood at 1.38% and recovery rate at 96.26%. A total of 4,20,63,392 people have been vaccinated so far. Of these, 27,23,575 received their shots on Friday alone.

The health ministry said that Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh reported a surge in daily cases in the last day. Along with Kerala, the five states accounted for 83.7% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The Centre on Friday told the states that the surge in coronavirus cases was largely because people were not strictly observing safety norms, and directed them to address this problem.

State updates

Maharashtra reported 25,681 new cases in one day, taking the state tally up to 24,22,021. The toll rose to 53,208, as 70 people succumbed to the virus. The active caseload in the state stood at 1,77,560. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he saw the imposition of lockdown as an option. The government has released new guidelines for commercial establishments, social gatherings and travel.

Bengaluru registered 1,037 new cases on Friday. This was the city’s biggest one-day rise since November, according to The Indian Express. Overall, Karnataka reported 1,587 new cases and 10 deaths. Its total count rose to 9,66,689 and the toll went up to 12,425. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered new restrictions from Saturday, amid a surge in cases in the state, PTI reported. These include the closure of all educational institutions till the end of March and restrictions on the capacity of movie theatres and malls. Government data showed that 60% of the vaccine doses have been administered in eight states. Maharashtra leads with a 9.65% share and Rajasthan occupies the second spot with a 9.62% share. Mumbai’s Dharavi slum has recorded 272 coronavirus cases in March so far, as against the February’s tally of 168, PTI reported, citing civic officials. This amounts to a 62% rise in cases.

Global developments