Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, the country’s health minister Faisal Sultan said. The diagnosis was also confirmed by the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office.

Sultan said that Khan was self isolating at home. The development came two days after the prime minister received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Hindustan Times.

Pakistan Senator Faisal Javed said that the prime minister was experiencing “mild symptoms” and would continue to work from home over video conferencing.

On Friday, Khan had visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he toured Malakand University, inaugurated a new academic block and addressed a gathering of students, The Dawn reported.

