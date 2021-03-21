The Election Commission of India on Saturday restrained political appointees serving as board administrators of West Bengal municipal corporations, holding the office on an appointment basis after the end of their elected term, from performing their functions until the Model Code of Conduct is in force, PTI reported.

The decision was taken to ensure a “level-playing field” for all parties in Assembly elections, the poll panel said in a statement. It added that a committee headed by state chief secretary and principal secretaries of urban development should appoint government officials as administrators or head of the board of administrators for the job during this period after a “rigorous review”. A compliance of the order has been sought by Monday 10 am.

The poll body said if administrators were politically-affiliated people, the situation may “give rise to a legitimate apprehension in the mind of the voters about the fairness and impartiality of the election process”.

The Election Commission also named board administrators who are contesting the polls, The Indian Express reported. Of these, 35 are from ruling Trinamool Congress, five are from Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one from the Revolutionary Socialist Party.

The Trinamool Congress controls most of the urban local bodies. Of total 135, the term of 125 civic bodies ended last year between April and May. Fresh elections have not been conducted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mamata Banerjee-led state government had appointed former chairpersons or mayors as administrators or head of the board of administrators.

The poll body, citing a Calcutta High Court order, said the state government could have named people with no political affiliations or given representation to all parties on these boards.

However, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saugata Roy said the Election Commission order was meant to target the ruling party, the Hindustan Times reported. “The appointment of the administrators was earlier challenged at the Calcutta High Court,” he said. “The court did not entertain the demand for their removal. The ECI has done what the High Court didn’t.”

The eight-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal will start on March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2 along with Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.