Maharashtra on Sunday once again broke its record and registered 30,535 new coronavirus cases – the highest since the pandemic began. With this, the total infections in the state rose to 24,79,682, ANI reported. The toll increased by 99 to 53,399.

Mumbai also recorded a new highest count of single-day cases on Sunday, as the city had a spike of 3,775 cases. The total case count went up to 3,62,654, according to civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The toll rose to 11,582, with 10 new fatalities, while the active caseload stood at 23,448.

Cases in Nagpur rose alarmingly as well, with the district logging 3,614 cases, as the tally went up to 1,93,080 on Sunday, PTI reported. The toll rose to 4,624, with 32 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,900 cases were reported in the Pune district, according to the local municipal corporation. The toll went up to 5,053 with 20 fatalities.

A surge in cases in several states has led to a second wave of the pandemic in India, with a fresh set of guidelines and restrictions being imposed in many parts of the country. All India Institute of Medical Sciences chief Randeep Guleria on Sunday blamed the second wave on a lax approach by people on maintaining Covid-related precautions, and mutant strains of the virus. Guleria said the mortality rates and number of cases could rise in the second wave.

On Sunday, India recorded 43,846 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s tally to 1,15,99,130. This was the highest one-day jump in new cases since November 26. With 197 deaths, also the highest in 97 days, the toll climbed to 1,59,755.