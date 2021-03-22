The Delhi government on Monday announced that the legal age for drinking in the Capital will now be 21, ANI reported. The current legal age is 25.

Additionally, there will be no more government-run liquor stores in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. The Aam Aadmi Party leader said the decisions were made to cleanse Delhi’s liquor trading system and stop the liquor mafia in the city from affecting the sales and prices of alcohol.