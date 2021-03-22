The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday promised to enact a “strict anti-conversion law” and an anti-cow slaughter law in its manifesto for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party also promised to create 50 lakh employment opportunities.

The party’s manifesto mentions the promise of prohibition or closure of liquor shops in the state. “TASMAC [Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited] who lose their jobs consequent to the implementation of total prohibition in the state will be transferred to other departments in the government,” it added.

The BJP also said it will enact a strict anti-conversion law. “Right to freedom of religion is not same as forcible religious conversion,” the manifesto said.

The manifesto was released by Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and VK Singh in Chennai. “I am confident that the NDA will get the majority in Tamil Nadu,” Gadkari said. “We will have a new government and Tamil Nadu will be developed as a progressive state.”

Gadkari added that the saffron party’s manifesto also gives “highest priority” to farmers.

As part of its alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the BJP is fielding candidates on 20 seats in Tamil Nadu. The elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and results will be announced on May 2.

Releasing BJP Tamil Nadu Manifesto https://t.co/zntor1QlPA — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 22, 2021

Here are the highlights of the manifesto: