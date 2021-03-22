In Tamil Nadu, BJP manifesto promises total prohibition, 50 lakh new jobs
The party also promised to enact laws against religious conversion and cow slaughter.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday promised to enact a “strict anti-conversion law” and an anti-cow slaughter law in its manifesto for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party also promised to create 50 lakh employment opportunities.
The party’s manifesto mentions the promise of prohibition or closure of liquor shops in the state. “TASMAC [Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited] who lose their jobs consequent to the implementation of total prohibition in the state will be transferred to other departments in the government,” it added.
The BJP also said it will enact a strict anti-conversion law. “Right to freedom of religion is not same as forcible religious conversion,” the manifesto said.
The manifesto was released by Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and VK Singh in Chennai. “I am confident that the NDA will get the majority in Tamil Nadu,” Gadkari said. “We will have a new government and Tamil Nadu will be developed as a progressive state.”
Gadkari added that the saffron party’s manifesto also gives “highest priority” to farmers.
As part of its alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the BJP is fielding candidates on 20 seats in Tamil Nadu. The elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and results will be announced on May 2.
Here are the highlights of the manifesto:
- Fisherfolk will get assistance of Rs 6,000 per year, which will be disbursed in a similar manner as the aid given to farmers.
- An anti-cow slaughter act in accordance with the articles of the Indian Constitution will be strictly implemented.
- Tamil Nadu will be made number 1 state in South India in Ease of Doing Business.
- To recover and hand over 12 lakh acres of panchami land to members of the Scheduled Caste community of Tamil Nadu.
- The administration of Hindu temples will be handed over to a separate board comprising Hindu scholars and saints.
- Free tablets to students of Class 8 and 9.
- Free two-wheeler driving licence to girls between 18 and 23 years.
- A separate budget for agriculture.
- Under the Jal Jeevan mission, pure drinking water through pipelines will be provided free of cost to every household in the state within 2022.
- Government multi-specialty hospitals to be established at all district headquarters in the state. Treatment will be provided free of cost.
- Ban on sand mining for five years to protect riverbeds.
- Chennai Corporation to be divided into three municipal corporations.