At least 13 people were killed in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Tuesday, reported the Hindustan Times, quoting the police. The accident took place when an auto-rickshaw and a bus collided head-on.

Of the 13 killed, 11 were women, the police said. Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said the accident took place around 7 am when the women, who were cooks at an anganwadi centre, were returning home after work, reported PTI.

City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoriya said nine women and the auto-rickshaw driver were killed on the spot after a bus coming from Morena hit the autorickshaw.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the deaths, saying he was saddened by the incident, and announced compensation for the kin of the deceased.

“I and the state are with the mourning families in this hour of grief,” he tweeted. “They should not consider themselves alone. The state government will give Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.”

In another accident last week, five people were killed and 46 injured after a mini truck overturned in the Mandla district, according to India Today.