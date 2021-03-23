Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the West Bengal government of siphoning off the funds meant for relief and rescue operations in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader made the remark while addressing an election rally in South 24 Parganas’ Gosaba area. West Bengal will vote in eight phases, between March 27 and April 29.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore for the relief operation but the people in West Bengal did not get anything. “Bhatija [nephew] and company [a reference to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and his associates] siphoned off the money,” Shah alleged.

The Union minister added that the BJP will form a Special Investigation Team to conduct an inquiry into the swindling of funds and take action against the accused, after it comes to power in the state.

Shah said that Banerjee was only concerned about making her nephew the chief minister, while Modi was pushing for the development of West Bengal.

The Union home minister claimed that the BJP formulated schemes to help the poor, while Banerjee formulated plans to rob them. “What rightfully belongs to the poor is taken away through cut money,” he added. “The BJP will put an end to this.”

The home minister claimed that Banerjee had not been able to fulfil even 82 of the 282 promises that she made in her previous manifesto. “The BJP fulfilled every promise that it made,” Shah said. “We have taken gas, electricity and toilets to the homes of the poor.”

Shah said that the people in Gosaba did not have access to clean drinking water yet. “Every house will get water supply in two years after the BJP is voted to power,” he added. “Rs 2 lakh crore rupees will be spent for the development of villages in the next five years.”

The Union minister also promised to make the Sunderbans a separate district. “The work will begin within one year of the appointment of a BJP chief minister,” Shah said.

Shah also said that the BJP will institute a Tagore prize along the lines of the Nobel and a Satyajit Ray award like the Oscars as a tribute to the two icons of West Bengal.

‘BJP worships riots,’ alleges Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile at a rally in Purulia, the West Bengal chief minister accused the BJP of supporting violence, ANI reported. “The reason why BJP will not be worshipped is that they worship riots,” Banerjee said. “Riots will not be worshipped.”

Banerjee also alleged that the BJP was taking away the rights of Adivasi communities in Jharkhand. “But our government has restored land rights of tribals,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.