Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan that trust without terror and hostility was necessary for a better relationship between the two countries, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

“As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan,” Modi wrote in a letter dated March 22. “For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative.”

Modi also extended his greetings to the people of the neighbouring country on the occasion of Pakistan Day, which is celebrated on March 23. Unidentified officials told the Hindustan Times that the letter is a routine message sent to heads of government or state on national days.

“At this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Pakistan for dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic,” the letter added.

President Ram Nath Kovind sent a separate letter to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi, the officials said. Modi had also tweeted, wishing a speedy recovery to Khan after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

There have been indications of positive movement in ties between India and Pakistan, according to PTI.

In February, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control after discussions between the director generals of military operations of the two countries. The declaration reaffirms the commitment of both the countries made during the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

On Monday, a Pakistani delegation had arrived in India for a meeting of the permanent Indus commission. This was the first such dialogue in more than two-and-a-half years.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had also spoken about India wanting a good relationship with Pakistan but said that a conducive environment was needed for it. Shringla had put the onus on Pakistan to create such an atmosphere.