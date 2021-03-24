Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Wednesday recommended Supreme Court judge NV Ramana to be his successor, NDTV reported. Bobde is set to retire on April 23, and Justice Ramana is the second senior-most judge of the court.

Traditionally, the sitting chief justice writes a recommendation for his successor.

Bobde was sworn in as the 47th chief justice of India on November 18, 2019. The 63-year-old had succeeded Ranjan Gogoi, who is now a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Justice Ramana assumed office on February 17, 2014, according to Live Law. His term will end on August 26, 2022. The judge enrolled as an advocate in February 1983 at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He worked as a panel counsel for various government organisations.

He also served as an additional standing counsel for the central government and standing counsel for Railways in Central Administrative Tribunal, Hyderabad. He was also the additional advocate general of Andhra Pradesh.

On June 27, 2000, he was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He functioned as the acting chief justice of Andhra Pradesh HC from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013. He was made the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013, and elevated to the Supreme Court in 2014.