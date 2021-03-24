Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Wednesday recommended Supreme Court judge NV Ramana to be his successor, NDTV reported. Bobde is set to retire on April 23, and Ramana is the second senior-most judge of the court.

Traditionally, the sitting chief justice writes a recommendation for his successor.

Bobde was sworn in as the 47th chief justice of India on November 18, 2019. The 63-year-old had succeeded Ranjan Gogoi.