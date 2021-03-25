Two Central Reserve Police Force soldiers were killed and two were injured on Thursday after suspected militants fired at security personnel in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon a CRPF vehicle of 73 Bn [battalion] at Lawaypora on National Highway in which 04 CRPF personnel received bullet injuries,” the police statement read. “All the injured personnel were immediately evacuated to hospital for the treatment of their injuries.”

Four injured security officials were hospitalised, but one of them was declared dead on arrival. The other three were shifted to a military hospital, reported PTI. Another soldier succumbed to his injuries later on Thursday night.

The CRPF officers who died were identified as Manga Ram Dev Barman, a sub-inspector and Ashok Kumar, a constable. Nazim Ali and Jaganath Ray were injured in the attack.

“The CRPF personnel from 73 battalion were discharging ROP [road opening party] duties when they were attacked by some militants at Dilshan hotel and Noora hospital area,” OPS Tiwari, a CRPF spokesperson told GNS earlier on Thursday. “As of now, I cannot comment about the level of injuries suffered by them as they are being admitted to the 92 base army hospital.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said preliminary investigations indicate “that this terror attack was planned and carried out by the terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT [Lashkar-e-Taiba]”. A case was registered, and the police said that the attack was being investigated, including identification of the accused.

Lawaypora, which has witnessed many attacks on security forces and gunfights with alleged militants, has been cordoned off, the police said.