Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled that one his first protests was for the freedom of Bangladesh, for which he was even sent to jail. Modi spoke about the protest during his address at Bangladesh’s National Day programme.

“I must have been 20 to 22 years old when me and my colleagues did a Satyagraha for the freedom of the people of Bangladesh,” he said at the event. “I tell this to the people of Bangladesh with great pride.”

Modi is on a two-day visit to the country to take part in the golden jubilee celebration of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of its first President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

At the event on Friday, Modi also posthumously honoured Rahman with the Gandhi Peace Prize. He handed over the award to Rahman’s daughter Sheikh Rehana.

The prime minister said India and Bangladesh were connected by their sacrifices. “The blood of those who fought for the independence of Bangladesh and the blood of Indian soldiers flows together,” he said. “This blood will create such relationships that will not break with any pressure or fall prey to diplomacy.”

Modi added that the two countries had a shared heritage. “It is a happy coincidence that the 50 years of independence of Bangladesh and 75 years of independence of India have come together,” he said. “ For both of us, the journey of the next 25 years in the 21st century is very important.”

Modi attended the event with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina. Earlier on Friday, he also met the representatives of minorities in Bangladesh and freedom fighters.