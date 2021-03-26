The big news: Maharashtra announces night curfew due to rise in Covid cases, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi said he was jailed during protest for Bangladesh’s independence, and the SC ruled in favour of Tata Sons against Cyrus Mistry.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Night curfew in Maharashtra from Sunday amid surge in coronavirus cases: The Centre said it was planning to cover more population groups for vaccinations.
- Modi says he was jailed for protest to support Bangladesh’s independence: Four people were killed as protests erupted in Chittagong on the day of Modi’s visit
- Validation of ethics, says Ratan Tata after SC sets aside tribunal order in Cyrus Mistry-Tata Sons case: The Supreme Court has set aside an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to reinstate Mistry as the chairperson of Tata Sons.
- Farmer leaders held in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru during strike against farm laws: Bharatiya Kisan Union General Secretary Yudhvir Singh was arrested in Ahmedabad during a press conference.
- BJP accused of stealing Aadhaar data in Puducherry for poll campaign, Madras HC expresses concern: The High Court asked the Election Commission to urgently look into the matter and not to ‘pass the buck’ in the case.
- SC refuses stay on electoral bonds ahead of Assembly polls, fresh ones to be issued from April 1: The decision was based on the Election Commission’s argument that it approved the use of the bonds since, without it, political parties would deal in hard cash.
- Haryana court sentences convicts to life imprisonment in Nikita Tomar murder case: The 21-year-old woman was shot dead outside her college in Faridabad district last year.
- Centre is not against social media but its misuse, says Union minister RS Prasad on new IT rules: Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been the ‘biggest victim’ of a false campaign on social media.
- SC stays recovery of Rs 27 crore SEBI fine from NDTV’s Prannoy, Radhika Roy: The penalty was imposed on them by the market regulator for allegedly concealing information from shareholders about certain loan agreements.
- Crew of ship stuck in Suez canal is Indian, all safe and accounted for, says management company: The vessel, Ever Given, has been stuck in the canal since Tuesday and has affected global trade and caused severe losses.