After days of high-decibel campaigning that saw defections, violence and bitter exchanges, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will take place on Saturday, with 30 constituencies going to the polls amid tight security and a pandemic.

Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6.30 pm. Those with coronavirus symptoms such as fever may vote between 5 pm and 6.30 pm, The Hindu reported.

More than 73 lakh voters will decide the fate of 91 candidates who are in the fray in five districts, most of which fall in the Jungle Mahal region, which was once the stronghold of Maoists.

Polling will take place in all nine seats in Purulia, four in Bankura, four in Jhargram, six in Paschim Medinipur, and the seven seats in Purba Medinipur, the home ground of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have fielded candidates in 29 seats each, while the Left-Congress-Indian Secular Front alliance will jointly contest on all 30 seats.

The contest in the first phase is expected to be a straight fight between the BJP and ruling TMC, although the saffron party is likely to have an upper hand as it had managed to win most of the Parliamentary seats in the region in the 2019 General Elections.

Voting underway at a polling centre in West Midnapore

In 2016, TMC had won 27 out of the 30 seats while two were bagged by the Congress. However, equations changed after BJP made inroads in the tribal-dominated Jungle Mahal region, winning all five Lok Sabha constituencies, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur, in 2019, according to The Indian Express.

This time too, the BJP has made a serious bid for a victory in the state, with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigning heavily to dislodge Mamata Banerjee and her party, which has ruled the state since 2011.

Building upon a wave of anti-incumbency sentiment against Banerjee’s government, the BJP has projected itself as the only option for people of Bengal to get out of what the saffron party says is a cycle of corruption and repression by the TMC leadership. Modi and his lieutenants have promised to build a “Sonar Bangla [golden Bengal]” if voted to power.

On the TMC front, Banerjee led the charge as she campaigned in a majority of the seats going to the polls in the first phase, despite her injuries. Banerjee has been addressing rallies on a wheelchair since, and has spoken about her injuries, asserting that this would not stop her from taking on the BJP.

First phase of polling begins in Jhargram

Key contests

One of the seats to watch out for is the Kanthi Dakshin seat in Purba Medinipur, where equations changed after Suvendu Adhikari, once a confidante of Banerjee, and his father, Sisir Adhikari, switched sides to the BJP. The constituency had been held by the Adhikari family from 2001 till 2017 when then sitting MLA Dibyendu Adhikari, brother of Suvendu Adhikari left the seat to represent the party in Parliament, according to The Indian Express.

The TMC has pitted Jyotirmoy Kar against Arup Kumar Das from BJP and Anulup Panda from the Communist Party of India.

Among the other notable contests is Salboni constituency, where the CPI(M) has fielded former minister Susanta Ghosh against BJP’s Rajib Kundu and TMC’s Srikanta Mahata. Ghosh, the MLA of Garbeta from 1987 to 2016, was in jail in the skeleton recovery case and is at present out on bail.

The TMC has fielded actor June Malia, a known face on the Bengali silver screen, from the Medinipur seat against BJP’s Samit Kumar Dash. The Left-led alliance candidate is Tarun Kumar Ghosh of the Communist Party of India.

Tight security

Tight security arrangements have been made by the Election Commission to avoid any untoward incidents on Saturday.

In Jhargram, 11 paramilitary personnel will be deployed per booth – the highest for any election held in the state so far, according to PTI.

“Declaring all 1,307 booths in 1,010 premises as Left Wing Extremist areas in Jhargram, we have decided to deploy 127 companies of the central forces only for booth management,” an Election Commission official told PTI.

Another 14 companies of central forces will be used as Quick Response Teams, one company for the maintenance of strong room and two other teams will remain reserved as district and sub-divisional striking force, he said. Altogether, 144 companies of central forces will be deployed in Jhargram for the election.

In the other districts, an average of six paramilitary personnel will be deployed per booth, officials said. “The central forces will be mainly deployed in and around the booths and the state force will be used for the maintenance of law and order,” the election official said. “The constables will be used for queue management.”

The Election Commission has also taken a series of measures in its effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus. It has increased the number of polling stations, extended the voting time by one hour at most places and sanitisation of electronic voting machines has been made mandatory. Authorities will also conduct temperature checks at entry points and voters will be provided hand sanitizers, soap and water.