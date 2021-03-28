India on Sunday 62,714 recorded new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, pushing its overall count to 1,19,71,624, data from the Union health ministry showed. This is India’s highest one-day rise in infections in nearly five months, reported NDTV. With 312 deaths, the toll rose to 1,61,552.

As many as 1,13,23,762 have recovered from the disease, and there are 4,86,310 active cases. A total of 6,02,69,782 vaccinations have been administered under India’s countrywide inoculation programme that began in January. Of these, 21,54,170 people were vaccinated on Saturday.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Amid the recent increase in coronavirus cases, the Centre has recommended a five-fold strategy to the affected states and districts. It asked them to take stringent actions in the next two weeks towards containment and contact tracing.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states in India. The state recorded 35,726 new coronavirus cases and 166 deaths on Saturday. In view of the rise in infections, the Maharashtra government has imposed a ban on all social gatherings and other curbs to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Delhi too witnessed its highest single-day jump since mid-December, registering 1,558 new coronavirus cases. The total number of cases stood at 6,55,834 on Saturday, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Globally, Covid-19 has infected 12,66,51,176 people and killed 27,77,020, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. As many as 7,17,34,178 have recovered from the disease.