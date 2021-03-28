Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday that a retired High Court judge will investigate the corruption allegations levelled against him, reported ANI.

“Maharashtra CM [Uddhav Thackeray] has decided that the allegations levelled against me by former Mumbai Police Commissioner [Param Bir Singh] will be probed by a retired High Court judge,” he said.

On Thursday, Deshmukh had said that he wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to inquire into the allegations levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

On March 20, Singh had accused Deshmukh of extorting money from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours in Mumbai. In a letter to Thackeray, the former police chief wrote that suspended Crime Branch officer Sachin Vaze told him that the minister had asked him to collect Rs 100 crore every month through illegal channels.

Singh had also accused the home minister of frequently interfering with police investigations in various cases.

Vaze was sent to the custody of the National Investigation Agency on March 15 for his alleged role in placing an explosives-laden vehicle outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month. Two days later, Singh – who was handling the investigation – was transferred from his position to the low-key Home Guard department by the state government.

Deshmukh had rubbished the allegations levelled against him by Singh, claiming that the police officer was trying to cover up after mishandling the Ambani case.