A municipal councillor and a police officer were killed in an attack by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town on Monday, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

The militants opened fire at the municipal office in Sopore during a meeting of the urban local body NDTV reported.

Councillor Riyaz Ahmad and police officer Shafqat Ahmad were killed, while another councillor was injured. He has been moved to a hospital for treatment.

The police officer killed in the attack was Riyaz Ahmad’s security guard, PTI reported. The police have cordoned off the area to arrest the accused.