The Madhya Pradesh police arrested six people in Alirajpur district after villagers paraded a 16-year old girl who was allegedly raped, along with the person accused of the crime, PTI reported. Those arrested include the rape accused and five other people involved in the incident.

The matter came to light after a video that went viral on social media on Sunday showed the complainant and accused, both tied with ropes, being paraded with some men walking around them, NDTV reported. The two were beaten up before being paraded and people also chanted “Bharat mata ki jai”, according to the news channel.

Sub-divisional Officer of Police Dilip Singh Bilwal told PTI that two FIRs were registered on Sunday based on the girl’s complaint. The police rescued the girl while she was being paraded, according to NDTV.

“One of the cases was registered against the 21-year-old man who is accused of rape,” Bilwal said. “Another FIR was registered against family members of the girl and villagers for parading her in the village and beating her.”

The rape accused was charged under sections related to rape under the Indian Penal Code, as well as under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, the family members and villagers were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 294 (obscene act in public places), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), Bilwal told PTI.