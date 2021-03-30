India on Tuesday reported 56,211 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,20,95,855, data from the health ministry showed. Daily deaths rose by 271 and the virus has so far killed 1,62,114 people.

As many as 1,13,93,021 people have recovered from the infection. The active cases rose for the 20th straight day to 5,40,720.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, 24,26,50,025 samples have been tested up to March 29 with 7,85,864 samples being tested on Monday.

The country has been recording a surge in new cases – above the 60,000 mark – for the last three consecutive days. Maharashtra, which has been the hardest hit state in India, on Monday added 31,643 new infections, taking the overall tally to 27,45,518. The rise was still below Sunday’s highest one-day jump of 40,414 coronavirus positive cases. But the reduced figures was attributed to low testing because of Holi celebrations in the country.

A total of 6,11,13,354 people have been vaccinated so far under the country’s inoculation programme that began in January.

Mumbai’s civic body on Monday directed hospitals and nursing homes not to allot beds to asymptomatic patients to ensure “prompt availability of beds to the needy” during the surge, NDTV reported. The country’s financial capital reported 5,888 new cases as Mumbai’s tally went up to 4,04,562.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also asked hospitals in the city to make use of all their maximum beds to accommodate the rising patients.

The state is also considering to impose a strict lockdown if people fail to follow the guidelines. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already imposed a ban on all social gatherings and night curfew is in place to tackle the pandemic.

Delhi reported its sharpest daily rise since December 13 with 1,904 cases. The national Capital now has 6,59,619 total cases. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded more than 2,000 cases for the third consecutive day. A total of 2,279 cases took the state’s tally to 8,81,752.

Global updates