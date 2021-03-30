National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for the coronavirus, his son Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

“My father has tested positive for Covid-19 & is showing some symptoms,” Omar Abdullah tweeted. “I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions.”

Replying to the tweet, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed sadness at the news and wished the 83-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister a quick recovery.

Abdullah had received his first Covid-19 vaccine dose at the beginning of March, but has not yet received the second dose, NDTV reported.

India is reporting a surge in coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, India recorded 56,211 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,20,95,855, data from the health ministry showed. Daily deaths rose by 271 and the virus has so far killed 1,62,114 people.

As many as 1,13,93,021 people have recovered from the infection. The active cases rose for the 20th straight day to 5,40,720.