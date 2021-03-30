President Ram Nath Kovind underwent a successful bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

“I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation,” Singh tweeted. “Spoke to Director AIIMS [Randeep Guleria] to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery.”

The 75-year-old president was admitted to the Army Hospital on March 26 after he complained of discomfort in his chest. He underwent a routine check up and was kept under observation. Kovind was shifted to the AIIMS for a bypass surgery the next day.