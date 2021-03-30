Delhi on Tuesday recorded 992 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the national Capital to 6,60,611, according to a health bulletin. The city witnessed a sharp decline in daily count from Monday’s 1,904 new Covid-19 cases, which was the highest one-jump since mid-December.

However, the number of tests conducted stood at 36,575, which is lesser than Monday’s count of 68,805. This could be because of the Holi festival on Monday, according to the Hindustan Times.

With four deaths, the toll rose to 11,106. There are 7,429 active cases in the national Capital and 6,42,166 patients have recovered from the infection.

Tuesday’s one-day count is the lowest since March 22, when the national Capital registered 888 new infections. Delhi has seen a steep increase in coronavirus cases and had recorded more than 1,500 infections for five straight days till Monday.

According to Tuesday’s figures, 4,832 patients are in home isolation and there are 1,903 containment zones in the national Capital.

As many as 11,97,227 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi till Tuesday morning, according to Union health ministry data.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain dismissed signs of a coronavirus wave and claimed that it would take another week to ascertain it. “We are conducting an average of 80,000-90,000 tests on a daily basis and I urge everyone to continue wearing masks as it provides protection against Covid-19,” Jain said.

The health minister said that a review will be conducted into the shortage of beds in intensive care units of private hospitals. He also pointed out that many ventilators and intensive care unit beds were vacant in government hospitals.

Last week, Jain had dismissed any possibility of authorities imposing another lockdown in the city. He said that lockdown was not a solution to rein in the pandemic.

The Delhi government had also issued a fresh order on March 27 capping the number of guests allowed in weddings and other open-air events at 200. A maximum of 100 people will be allowed for events in closed spaces and 50 people at funerals, according to the new order that will stay in effect till April 30.