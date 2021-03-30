Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing abdominal pain, his party leader Nawab Malik announced on Tuesday. Pawar was scheduled to undergo a surgery at the hospital on Wednesday due to a problem in his gallbladder. However, the senior leader got admitted a day earlier due to the pain.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was supposed to be admitted in hospital for endoscopy and surgery procedure tomorrow, but since he is experiencing some pain again in the abdomen, he is admitted in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today,” Malik said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

The doctors will conduct further examinations and the decision on surgery will be taken based on the situation, Malik said.

Pawar’s ill-health came amid speculation that he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to discuss the corruption allegations against NCP leader and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. His party has, however, denied the claim.

The Maharashtra government, which is an alliance of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, is battling a political crisis since a vehicle laden with explosives was found near the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai last month.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was suspended from his position for his alleged mishandling of the case, has accused Deshmukh of extorting monthly sums of Rs 100 crore from bars and hotels in the city.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh said he received this information from Sachin Vaze, a senior Mumbai police officer, who was arrested on March 13 by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the bomb threat case. Singh had also accused the home minister of frequently interfering with police investigations in various cases. The BJP had also demanded the resignation of Deshmukh. However, the NCP has said that there was no need for the minister to resign.