The Centre on Wednesday extended the last date for linking Aadhaar with Permanent Account Number, or PAN till June 30, the finance ministry said in a release. The deadline was scheduled to come to an end on Wednesday.

“Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the Central Government has issued notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to 30th June, 2021,” the finance ministry release stated.

The ministry said that it had received representations from taxpayers seeking a further extension of the due date in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has in the past given several extensions to the due date since July 2017, the first due date announced, in order to facilitate the linking of the two identity numbers. According to the government, the linkage will help in eliminating duplicate PAN numbers and help in tax assessment and administration.

In a separate decision, the finance ministry slashed interest rates on several small saving schemes, including the Public Provident Fund, or PPF.