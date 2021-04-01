Assembly elections: Polling on in 69 seats in Bengal, Assam; TMC worker killed in Paschim Medinipur
Thirty constituencies in Bengal and 39 in Assam vote in this phase, including the crucial Nandigram seat.
Voters in West Bengal and Assam will cast their ballots in the second phase of the Assembly elections on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party makes a serious bid to dislodge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as retain power in the northeastern state. Thirty constituencies in Bengal and 39 in Assam vote today.
The Nandigram seat in East Midnapore district, which is the epicentre of the 2021 Bengal elections, goes to the polls in the second phase, where Banerjee will take on her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who defected to the BJP a few months ago. The constituency saw the most polarised and bitter form of campaign, with both – the BJP and Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress – going all out to establish their dominance.
In Assam, four ministers and Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar are among the candidates contesting 39 of the state’s 126 seats. The biggest chunk of seats, 15, in the second phase lie in the Barak Valley, in the southern part of Assam.
10.02 am: Voter turnout in the 30 Bengal constituencies voting today is 15.72% as of 10 am, Election Commission data showed.
8.57 am: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Debra constituency, Bharati Ghosh, alleges that her poll agent has been “surrounded by 150 TMC goons” and has not been allowed to enter the polling booth, reports ANI. Ghosh also alleges that the Trinamool Congress was threatening voters in Barunia.
8.52 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters in West Bengal and Assam to cast their ballots in large numbers “to strengthen the festival of democracy”.
8.48 am: Authorities in Nagaon constituency of Assam conduct temperature checks of voters.
The Election Commission has also taken a series of measures in its effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus. It has increased the number of polling stations, extended the voting time by one hour at most places and sanitisation of electronic voting machines has been made mandatory.
8.43 am: A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district in the early hours of Thursday, hours before polling started in the area, PTI reports, quoting the police. The Election Commission has sought a report from district authorities over the incident.
Uttam Dolui was at a local club in Hariharpur in the district’s Keshpur area along with a few others when around 10-15 people allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons, according to the police.. He died on the way to a hospital in Midnapore.
Dolui’s family alleged that “Bharatiya Janata Party goons” attacked him to create tension in the area and intimidate voters ahead of the polling. The BJP dismissed the allegations, saying they have no reason for resorting to violence as they are confident about winning the Keshpur seat.
8.17 am: Suvendhu Adhikari appeals to the people to vote in large numbers on Thursday, ANI reports. “People are waiting to see if development or politics of appeasement will win here [Nandigram],” he adds.
7.45 am: A day ahead of the polls, the Election Commission imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Nandigram Assembly seat.
The prohibitory orders will last till Friday night, the official said. “A person who is not a voter of Nandigram will not be allowed to enter the area till polling is over,” he said, adding that the order prohibits the assembly of five or more persons, besides other restrictions. Nandigram has 355 polling booths.
More about Nandigram
It was this constituency that catapulted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to power on the back of the land acquisition movement in 2007. The agitation paved the way for the Trinamool Congress’ victory in the 2011 Assembly elections, ending 34 years of Left rule in West Bengal.
Fourteen years later, the seat has emerged as the defining battle of the 2021 elections.
Banerjee has relinquished her old constituency, Bhowanipore, to fight against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party in December. Adhikari’s exit sparked an exodus of TMC leaders who joined the saffron camp in the following months.
Also in the fray is, Congress-Left-ISF alliance’s candidate Minakshi Mukherjee of CPI-M.
The Nandigram Assembly seat has been with Trinamool since 2009, when the party won the bye election there. Before that it was a Congress and then a Communist Party of India stronghold, according to The Indian Express.
In the 2016 Assembly elections, Adhikari won the seat by 81,320 votes. In 2019, the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat was won by Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Dibyendu Adhikari, who has also joined the BJP. The saffron party came second, getting over 60,000 votes in the Nandigram segment, the newspaper reports.
7.30 am: Voters queue up to cast their ballot in Assam.
7.28 am: The Bengali-dominated Barak Valley is expected to witness the key contests in this phase, where All India United Democratic Front’s Badruddin Ajmal has joined hands with the Congress. He is expected to be a key player in this area, with the population equally divided between Hindus and Muslims.
7.26 am: Four ministers and the deputy speaker are among the candidates contesting on 39 of the Assam’s 126 seats. In 2016, the BJP won 22 of the seats, the Asom Gana Parishad won two. The Bodoland People’s Front, a former BJP ally, had won four seats, according to NDTV.
The ministers who are contesting include Parimal Suklabaidya, Piyush Hazarika, and Bhabesh Kalita. Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar of the BJP is in a straight fight against All India United Democratic Front’s Karim Uddin Barbhuiyan in Sonai.
7.24 am: In Assam, the second phase of elections will decide the fate of 345 candidates.There are These are the six regions which will vote on Thursday: Barak Valley (15 seats), Central Assam (12 seats, Hill districts (5 seats), Bodoland Territorial Council (4 seats), Kamrup (2 seats) and Lower Assam (1 seat), according to The Quint.
7.22 am: Besides Nandigram, another prominent seat going to the poll in the second phase is Sabang, where the TMC has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Manas Bhunia. He is up against TMC turncoat and BJP leader Amulya Maity.
Bhunia, a former state Congress president, had held the seat from 1982 to 2016 as the Congress nominee before switching over to the TMC in September 2016.
TMC has fielded actor Sayantika Banerjee, a popular face in the Bengali silver screen, from Bankura seat against BJP’s Niladri Sekhar Dana. The Sanjukta Morcha has fielded Congress candidate Radharani Banerjee.
7.20 am: Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and the BJP are contesting in all the 30 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is in the fray in 15. Its alliance partners of Sanjukta Morcha, the Congress and the Indian Secular Front are competing in 13 and two seats respectively, according to PTI.
7.17 am: In West Bengal, more than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 seats. All eyes will be on Nandigram where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a prestige battle with her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
