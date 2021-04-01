Delhi on Thursday registered 2,790 new coronavirus cases – its highest one-day rise in infections this year, according to PTI. The new cases were 53.3% higher than the previous day. Delhi’s overall count rose to 6,65,220. Its toll went up to 11,036 as nine more deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

The Capital’s active cases stood at 10,498, while the number of recoveries reached 6,43,686. The Capital’s positivity rate – the number of positive cases among every 100 cases tested – in the last 24 hours was 3.57%. The positivity rate was 2.71% the previous day.

Soon after the figures were released, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting of Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials on Friday evening, NDTV reported, citing a statement from his office. The statement said that Kejriwal will deliberate on preparing an action plan to fight the pandemic, including issues like number of containment zones, vaccination drive, and requisite availability of hospital beds.

Several states in India are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. Earlier on Thursday, the Centre announced that coronavirus vaccines will be administered to people throughout April, including on gazetted holidays, at public and private vaccination centres. The country began the third phase of its coronavirus vaccination drive on Thursday, under which all people above 45 years will be eligible for inoculation.

India recorded 72,330 new coronavirus cases, on Thursday – its highest one-day jump in daily infections since October 11. The country’s overall tally rose to 1,22,21,665. India’s toll went up to 1,61,240 as 291 more deaths were registered in the last day.