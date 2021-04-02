The Income Tax Department on Friday searched four places owned by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan ahead of the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, NDTV reported. One of the places being raided is a home in Neelangarai, Chennai, where Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai lives with her husband.

Officials are also conducting searches at the office premises in Chennai’s Teynampet area and two more places, according to The News Minute. More than 25 officials are reportedly conducting the searches in Sabareesan and Senthamarai’s properties.

Sabareesan, who maintains a low profile, is a close advisor of Stalin and known for holding talks and negotiations.

The raids started at around 8 am on Friday and are still underway.

On March 25, the IT department had searched senior DMK leader EV Velu’s residence in Tiruvannamalai, the constituency from where he is contesting. Officials conducted raids at the same time when Stalin was seen campaigning for Velu in Tiruvannamalai. IT officials said they carried out raids based on “credible inputs of cash movement” during the poll campaign.

The results of the Tamil Nadu elections will be announced on April 2. The DMK, which has been out of power for the last 10 years, is contesting against the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party.