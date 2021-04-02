The Income Tax Department on Friday searched four places owned by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections, NDTV reported. One of the places being raided is a home in Neelangarai, Chennai, where Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai lives with her husband.

According to ANI, several places connected to Sabareesan are being searched.

On March 25, the IT department had searched senior DMK leader EV Velu’s residence in Tiruvannamalai, the constituency from where he is contesting. Officials conducted raids at the same time when DMK chief MK Stalin was seen campaigning for Velu in Tiruvannamalai. IT officials said they carried out raids based on “credible inputs of cash movement” during the poll campaign.

More details to come.