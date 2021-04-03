The Karnataka government on Friday issued a set of new coronavirus-related restrictions amid a surge in cases. These include limiting the seating capacity at theatres and bars at 50% and suspending in-person classes for students of Classes 6 to 9.

The government instructed shopping malls, pubs, bars, and restaurants to strictly follow safety rules. “If there is any violation, the facility shall be closed till the Covid epidemic is over,” the order issued by Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said.

Gyms, party halls and swimming pools will remain closed amid the sharp increase in cases, the government said.

The government also suspended physical classes for higher and professional courses, expect for those scheduled to appear for university exams. “Classes 10, 11 and 12th can continue in the existing mode,” the government said. “However, attendance to these classes in person is not mandatory.”

Under the new restrictions, no gatherings will be allowed at religious places. The curbs will be in effect till April 20.

Karnataka registered 4,991 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its overall count to 10,06,229. Six more deaths took the state’s toll to 12,591. Bengaluru alone registered 3,509 cases.

Overall, India recorded 81,466 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall count to 1,23,03,131. This was the biggest single-day jump in six months. The country’s toll rose to 1,63,396, after 469 new deaths were recorded in a day, the highest since December 6.

On Monday, the Karnataka government had ruled out the imposition of a lockdown despite a surge in coronavirus cases, but ordered a ban on protests and rallies for the next 15 days. The government also banned parties in apartment complexes, since the number of cases there are rising. It said that strict action would be taken against people who don’t wear masks.