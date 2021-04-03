Four men allegedly gangraped a Class 10 student in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, PTI reported on Friday. The girl died by suicide after the incident, according to the police. Two of the accused in the case have been arrested.

The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was returning from her tuition class in a village in Meerut. The accused stopped her, took her to an isolated spot and raped her, Hindustan Times reported.

The girl consumed poison after she reached home, according to the newspaper. Her family first took her to a hospital in the village and then to Meerut as her condition worsened. She died there.

Meerut Rural Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar told PTI that the girl named the accused in her suicide note. The police have launched a search for the other two accused.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family alleged that she was poisoned by the accused, The Indian Express reported. “The police are saying there was a suicide note but the fact is she was murdered,” her uncle alleged.

The police, on the other hand, claimed that the suicide note was authentic. “We will be sending it to the forensic science laboratory for further examination,” Kumar said, according to the newspaper. “The FIR has been filed as per the allegation of the family.”