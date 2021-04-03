Delhi on Saturday recorded 3,567 coronavirus cases as the national Capital registered more than 3,500 daily Covid-19 infections for the second consecutive day, data from the health department showed. With this, Delhi’s overall infection count rose to 6,72,381.

The positivity rate in the city rose to 4.54%. Ten new deaths took the fatality count to 11,060. There are 12,647 active cases and 6,48,674 people have recovered from the infection. The number of tests went down from 87,505 on Friday to 79,617 on Saturday.

The number of containment zones also increased from 2,338 to 2,618.

On Friday, the national Capital had reported 3,594 cases, 28.81% higher than the 2,790 cases Delhi recorded a day before that.

The daily Covid-19 infection count had come down in the national Capital in February but began to steadily climb again in March, according to NDTV.

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal admitted that cases were rising exponentially in the city, he said on Friday that his government was not planning to impose a lockdown. The chief minister said that Delhi was going through the “fourth wave” of the coronavirus, while it was the second one for the rest of the country.

Kejriwal also said that the government has chalked out a plan on hospital management for ensuring the availability of beds, ambulances and ventilators.

Besides urging people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, Kejriwal also requested the Centre to widen the ambit of vaccination, both in terms of availability and eligibility. He said that the Centre should allow vaccination for all people without keeping any eligibility criteria and give permission to administer the shots at facilities other than hospitals and health centres.