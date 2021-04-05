Karnataka has filed affidavit in SC to increase cap on reservation from 50%: State home minister
The Supreme Court has sought the response from all states on restructuring the 50% quota on reservations, as set by its 1992 judgement.
The Karnataka government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that it was necessary to allow reservation in the state beyond the 50% ceiling, The Hindu reported on Sunday.
“The Cabinet has unanimously taken the decision to raise the reservation cap,” Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. “We are expecting a favourable decision from the Supreme Court.”
Bommai said that the quota for Scheduled Tribes will have to be increased to 7.5% to include the Kuruba community. Similarly, he added, the Panchamasali community has sought backward classes status, while other communities too have stated some demands. Karnataka at present provides 15% reservation for Scheduled Castes, 3% for Scheduled Tribes, and 32% for the Other Backward Classes, or OBC, which add up to 50%.
The state government had decided last month to express its stand to the Supreme Court, in response to the court’s query on the restructuring of quotas.
In a landmark judgement in 1992, the Supreme Court had capped reservation at 50%. However, while hearing a petition related to reservation for Marathas in education and jobs, the Supreme Court in March issued a notice to all states, seeking their response on whether quota should be allowed beyond the limit. The court had said it will examine whether the 50% rule needs to be reconsidered.
Five other states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand – have also decided to ask the Supreme Court to increase the cap on reservation.
Bommai, who was speaking on Sunday at a function in Harihar city said that the state government has formed a panel of experts, headed by a retired judge, to carry out the process of increasing reservation, while keeping the decisions within the framework of the Constitution, The News Minute reported.