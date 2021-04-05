Election officials in Tamil Nadu have seized cash and precious metals worth Rs 428.46 crore ahead of Assembly elections, The Hindu reported on Monday. This was done due to violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Election Commission of India said that officials seized cash amounting to Rs 225.5 crore and gold, diamond and ornaments worth Rs 176.11 crore. Liquor and other commodities worth crores of rupees have also been seized.

The poll body said that in 24 hours till Sunday evening, officials seized Rs 1.23 crore in Chennai’s Thousand Lights constituency, Rs 1.15 crore in Veerapandi in Salem and Rs 91.56 lakh in Ranipet, among other districts. The Election Commission said that its objective was to conduct polls “free of inducement”.

The poll body said that it identified 105 expenditure-sensitive constituencies in Tamil Nadu. It appointed four state nodal officers to monitor election expenditure. “A total of 118 expenditure observers have been drafted to monitor expenditure by candidates and parties,” the Election Commission added.

The Election Commission has set up control rooms at the district level. “Last 72 hours are extremely sensitive from expenditure stand point. Towards this, round the clock surveillance along with Central Armed Police Forces teams has been taken up,” it added, according to PTI.

Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly and the bye-poll to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat will be held in a single phase on Tuesday. The results will be announced on May 2.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and DMK President MK Stalin are among the top candidates contesting the elections.