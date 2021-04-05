Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday resigned from his post, amid corruption allegations against him. Deshmukh has so far denied any impropriety.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader’s decision came hours after the Bombay High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the allegations, which were levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, in his resignation letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said that he didn’t believe it was morally correct for him to stay in the post after the court’s order, according to ANI.

Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik said Deshmukh met party chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders after the court order. “The party has requested the CM to accept his resignation,” he added.

Malik claimed that the former Mumbai police chief’s allegations against Deshmukh were baseless, according to PTI. “But the party respects the court and hence the minister will quit,” he added.

Malik said that Thackeray will take over the home department for the time being. He added that the chief minister will pick the new home minister after consulting the NCP and Congress.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said he was happy about Deshmukh’s resignation. “Those who make mistakes should be punished or else democracy won’t be strengthened,” he said, according to PTI. “Many skeletons will tumble out after the 15-day CBI preliminary probe.”

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the matter must be investigated in a fair manner and all those involved must be punished, ANI reported.

Prasad also hit out at Pawar for defending Deshmukh. “Sharad Pawar is a senior political leader of the country,” Prasad said. “He ought to have understood the implications of giving a complete clean chit to Anil Deshmukh.”

The accusations against Deshmukh

On March 20, Singh had accused Deshmukh of extorting money from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours in Mumbai. In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the former police chief wrote that suspended Crime Branch officer Sachin Vaze told him that the minister had asked him to collect Rs 100 crore every month through illegal channels.

Singh had also accused the home minister of frequently interfering with police investigations in various cases.

Vaze was sent to the custody of the National Investigation Agency on March 15 for his alleged role in placing an explosives-laden vehicle outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month. Two days later, Singh – who was handling the investigation – was transferred from his position to the low-key Home Guard department by the state government.

The allegations against Deshmukh have landed the Shiv Sena, the Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party government in a huge controversy. BJP leaders claimed there was a possibility that such incidents of alleged extortion were taking place in other Maharashtra cities like Pune, Nagpur and Jalgaon.

Deshmukh had refuted Singh’s allegations, and claimed that the police officer was trying to cover up after mishandling the Ambani case.