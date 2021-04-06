Mumbai on Tuesday reported 10,030 new coronavirus cases, taking its total count to 4,72,332. This is the second-highest daily count so far, reported NDTV. The city had recorded 11,163 Covid-19 infections on April 4.

With 31 deaths, the toll in the city jumped to 11,828. This is the highest rise in deaths since October-end. There are 77,495 active cases and 3,82,004 patients have recovered so far from the infection.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, recorded 55,469 new coronavirus cases and 297 deaths on Tuesday, reported ANI. The infection tally climbed to 31,13,354 and the toll went up to 56,330. As many as 34,256 recovered from the infection on Tuesday, taking the tally to 25,83,331. There are 4,72,283 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said any housing society having more than five coronavirus cases will be sealed and declared a micro-containment zone, reported the Hindustan Times.

The civic body announced a new set of restrictions to contain the surge in coronavirus cases. This is in addition to the fresh curbs, including night curfew and weekend lockdown, announced by the Maharashtra government on April 4.

Iqbal Chahal, the chief of the civic body, said beaches in the city will remain closed till April 30. “In continuation and confirmation of the said orders, the following additional restrictions need to be strictly followed by all assistant commissioners of wards to control and arrest the spread of coronavirus on war-footing,” Chahal said, according to Mumbai Mirror.

The civic body chief has also directed private hospitals to conduct Covid-19 tests using rapid antigen kits only for symptomatic patients. He asked them to ensure that no such tests are done without taking permission from the civic body.

Chahal also warned of imposing fines on co-operative housing societies for violating coronavirus norms and said police personnel shall be deployed at the entry gate of sealed buildings, according to PTI.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also asked private laboratories to ensure that the 24-hour turn around time for declaring results of people testing positive is maintained and that reports are first given to the civic body and then sent to the patient the next day.

The civic body issued another circular on Monday, restricting the entry of people at its headquarters and other offices in the city, reported PTI. Only public representatives and citizens who have urgent work or meetings scheduled will be allowed to enter the premises of the municipal corporation.

“In exceptional cases, the department heads should issue entry passes to people on the basis of their negative RT-PCR test reports of less than 48 hours,” said the circular.

It said that officials have been asked to make provisions to accept letters and representations at the entry gate of the civic body headquarters and other offices. The circular also directed officials to hold virtual meetings with other employees instead of physical ones.

Curbs in Maharashtra

The earlier curbs announced by the Maharashtra government came into effect on Monday and will remain in place till April 30. These restrictions include a weekend lockdown from 8 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Mondays. On weekdays, a night curfew will be in effect from 8 pm to 7 am. During these hours, nobody will be allowed to travel without valid reasons or prior permission.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be applicable for the rest of the period – 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays. During these hours, more than five people will not be allowed to move together or gather at a place.

All shops, malls, and markets will be shut till April 30. Groceries, pharmacies and vegetable shops are, however, exempted from the order.

