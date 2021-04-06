Delhi on Tuesday reported 5,100 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the national Capital to 6,85,062. This is the first time since November 27 that the city registered more than 5,000 Covid-19 infections, reported India Today. Delhi had reported 5,482 cases on November 27.

The toll in the national Capital climbed to 11,113 after 17 people died because of the infection. The fatality rate was 1.62%. As many as 2,340 patients were recovered from the infection, taking the tally to 6,56,617. There are 17,332 active cases.

The number of daily tests conducted also surpassed the 1 lakh mark for the first time since the pandemic began, according to India Today. As many as 1,03,453 tests were conducted on Tuesday, much higher than Monday’s count of 64,003.

The number of containment zones rose to 3,291 on Tuesday from Monday’s 3,090. Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal conducted a review meeting on the status of the coronavirus vaccination. Delhi has so far administered 16,72,538 coronavirus vaccine doses, data from the Union health ministry showed.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government imposed a night curfew in the national Capital, from 10 pm to 5 am, with immediate effect. The restriction will stay in effect till April 30.

However, despite the rise in daily infections, the Delhi government has ruled out imposing a lockdown, according to PTI. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Aam Aadmi Party government was exploring other alternatives.

“We are not considering enforcing a lockdown,” Rai said. “I believe we can check the spread through other alternatives.” The environment minister had made the statement before Tuesday’s coronavirus count was reported.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too had said on April 2 that his government was not planning to impose a lockdown in the city, though he admitted that the ongoing wave of the pandemic was resulting in an exponential rise in cases. The chief minister had urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and had requested the Centre to allow vaccination for all people, without keeping any eligibility criteria. The Centre, however, has rejected requests to open up vaccines for all age groups.

On Monday, the Delhi government had decided to keep coronavirus vaccination centres operational for 24 hours.