United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that all adults in America would be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine from April 19, AP reported. He also lauded the administration’s success in accelerating the pace of inoculation as the US administered a record 4 million doses in a single day.

Biden, however, cautioned citizens against lowering their guard. “We aren’t at the finish line,” Biden said at the White House. “We still have a lot of work to do. We’re still in a life-and-death race against this virus.” He warned against “new variants” of the virus. “Cases are going back up, hospitalisations are no longer declining,” said Biden.

The US president said the new deadline would clear all uncertainties shrouding the eligibility for the vaccine. “No more confusing rules, no more confusing restrictions,” he added. Earlier this week, many US states such as New Jersey and Oregon announced that all Americans over 16 would be eligible to sign up for a vaccine on April 19.

More than 28 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to states this week, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. With this, the total over the past three weeks comes to 90 million doses. Since January 20, the US has administered 150 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Biden had set a goal of administering 200 million shots by his 100th day in office. Biden will complete 100 days in office on April 30.

More than 40% of US adults, including 75% of those above 65 years of age, have been vaccinated. Biden called it a “dramatic turnaround” in the country’s fight against the virus. He, however, urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like mask wearing and physical distancing till the entire population is vaccinated.

On Tuesday, US’ top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci warned that the country was at a “critical time” and there could be another surge. “That would be a setback for public health, but that would be a psychological setback too,” he said during an interview with the National Press Club. “We just don’t want to have to go back to really shutting things down. That would be terrible.”

The United States continues to be the worst-affected country in the world. As many as 5,54,064 people have died of coronavirus in the US so far.

