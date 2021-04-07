The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the city amid an increase in coronavirus cases, reported Deccan Herald. The order will remain in force till April 20.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant also banned public gathering and other such activities that involves big crowds to contain the spread of the infection, according to The News Minute. “Rallies and demonstrations for any purpose by any group are prohibited across the city till April 20 to strictly comply with the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” the order said. “Public functions and group prayers or any type of celebration in places of worship are also banned till April 20 to check the infection.”

Gyms and swimming pools will be permitted to function with only up to 50% of their capacity to ensure physical distancing and prevent crowding, the order said citing a Sunday notification issued by the chief secretary. “Pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants will function with 50% occupancy to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, hand sanitisers and thermal screening,” the order said.

It also directed markets, shopping malls, department stores and movie theatres to ensure strict compliance of the guidelines and that customers or visitors are adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Bengaluru is badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the city recorded 4,266 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,55,025. There are 32,605 active cases in the city.