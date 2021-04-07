Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday accused some states of adopting “deplorable” methods to “distract attention from their failures and spread panic among the people”. This came soon after at least six states – Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana – raised concerns about vaccine shortages.

In a strongly-worded statement, Vardhan said allegations of vaccine shortage were “completely baseless”. He called them “irresponsible statements” that had the potential to “mislead the public” amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Maharashtra

Castigating the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, the minister said the state’s “lackadaisical attitude” has singularly hampered the entire country’s efforts to fight the pandemic. He also accused the state’s leadership of “happily sleeping at the wheels”. “It is shocking to see how the state government is putting Maharashtrians in danger by letting people escape institutional quarantine mandate for the sake of their personal vasuli [own benefit],” the statement said.

“In particular, I have seen statements made by public representatives in Maharashtra about shortage of vaccines,” he added. “This is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from Maharashtra government’s repeated failures to control the spread of pandemic. The inability of Maharashtra government to act responsibly is beyond comprehension.”

The health minister said he was also concerned by statements made by political leaders, asking the government to vaccinate those above 18 years. “So long as the supply of vaccines remains limited, there is no option but to prioritise,” he added. “This is also the established practice around the world, and is well known to all state governments.”

On Chhattisgarh

Similarly, Vardhan claimed, leaders from Chhattisgarh have also tried to “spread misinformation and panic” on vaccination. “I would like to humbly state that it would be better if the state government focusses its energies on ramping up their health infrastructure rather than on petty politicking,” Vardhan said. He also accused the state government of inciting vaccine hesitancy.

However, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo told Scroll.in that while he did not want to indulge in a “blame game”, he wanted to “make it clear” that there was indeed a shortage.

“If you see the last couple of days, the number of vaccinations have dropped,” Deo said. “It has happened because the stocks were not there.” Deo pointed towards the state’s daily vaccination numbers, which hit a high of 3.26 lakh on April 2 before tapering off. “That is because of supply chain issues,” he said.

Fresh stocks, however, have arrived, Deo added. “As of today, we have been supplied with doses that would last us three days at three lakh vaccinations per day and an assurance that the supply will not dry up.”

The Centre has refused to open up coronavirus vaccinations for all age groups, saying the aim was to cover people who are most vulnerable at the earliest. Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India, on Tuesday said that his company’s existing capacity to manufacture coronavirus vaccine Covishield was “very stressed” and it required Rs 3,000 crore to increase production by June.

Vardhan said such demands raised by states presumably shows that they have vaccinated healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens. “But the facts are altogether different,” he claimed, giving figures of their vaccination coverage.

India is currently in its third phase of vaccination, where those above 45 years are eligible to get the shots. Public and private hospitals have administered over eight crore doses, with most of them accounting for the first dose. Three months after it rolled out vaccines, the country hit a grim milestone on Wednesday as it registered 1,15,736 coronavirus cases, the most infections reported in the world in a single day since the pandemic began.

Here’s the full text of the health minister’s statement: