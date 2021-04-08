Authorities in three major Uttar Pradesh cities – Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi – on Wednesday announced night curfews that will come to effect from Thursday night.

In the state Capital Lucknow, the restrictions will be in effect between 9 pm and 6 am and continue till April 30, Police Commissioner DK Thakur told ANI. Later, Lucknow district magistrate tweeted informing that all schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching institutes will remain closed till April 15. Medical, nursing and para-medical institutes have been kept outside the purview of the order, while examinations will be conducted, the Lucknow district official added.

However, the curfew will be applicable only in Lucknow Municipal Corporation area, and not in rural Lucknow, according to News18.

Meanwhile, Kanpur district magistrate said that the night curfew will stay in effect till April 30 between 10 pm and 6 am, ANI reported. Here too, all non-medical institutions will be closed, News18 reported.

In Varanasi, the commissioner of police said that the city will observe a week-long night curfew starting at 9 pm on Thursday, ANI reported. The decisions were taken following a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Adityanath for the 13 districts badly affected by a surge in cases, News18 reported.

Night curfews and partial lockdowns have been imposed in several parts of the country amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has seen the number of cases hit record-high levels.

On Wednesday, the Bengaluru Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the city, while restrictions were also imposed on functioning of gyms, swimming pools and restaurants. Meanwhile, authorities in Chhattisgarh imposed a complete 10-day lockdown in capital Raipur from April 9 to April 19.