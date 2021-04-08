The Press Bureau of India, the mouthpiece of the central government, and some media outlets on Wednesday deleted a tweet quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his views about school examinations were ridiculed by social media users, AltNews reported.

In his annual virtual dialogue with school students during the “Parikasha Pe Charcha” programme, Modi advised them to first attempt the tough questions in exams instead of the easy ones.

In the full clip of Modi’s interaction with students, he can be heard making the comments from 13.21 minute to 14.15. The prime minister said students should always try to attempt the difficult topic in the beginning and devote more time to it. “I advise that try to attempt the tougher questions first because your mind is fresh and your ability to solve the tough questions will be more,” he said.

His comments were mocked on Twitter as it different from the conventional advice, where teachers and parents tell students to attempt easy questions first and then move on to difficult ones.

Modi said he also started by tackling the difficult subjects first when he became the prime minister. “When I wake up in the morning, I get ready to fight the difficult things,” he added.

The Press Bureau of India, the Mann ki Baat handle and the Prime Minister’s Office have since deleted the tweets on Modi’s advice. However, a tweet by MyGovIndia was still available.

A student should always try to attempt the difficult topic in the beginning and devote more time to it : PM @narendramodi at #PPC2021 #ExamWarriors — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 7, 2021

Here’s how social media users and some Opposition leaders reacted:

Anyone who's passed a real exam would suggest that the questions should be attempted chronologically. For the Qs that you are unable to answer, mark them on the question paper and leave them for the end. Answer everything you can and come back to address the unanswered ones. https://t.co/LPcIppSUdK — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) April 8, 2021

Tweet DELETED!



Apparently, these questions were too difficult to attempt for Modi ji 🤭 https://t.co/PnVO5moB3r pic.twitter.com/qVsNNWZQlT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 8, 2021

@narendramodi doesn’t know that most exams are of 3 hours duration & during those 3 hours, we first attempt all the easy questions & then go for the difficult ones. This is what I did for my school exams as well as my BDS exams & I always did well! I have all my certificates 😊 https://t.co/kxrWno8aDO — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) April 8, 2021