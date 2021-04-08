Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The chief minister said he will be treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

“Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self-observation,” he added in his tweet. The chief minister is currently asymptomatic, according to NDTV.

I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self observation. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 8, 2021

The chief minister’s daughter, Veena Vijayan, had tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday, reported the Hindustan Times. Vijayan had been campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections, which took place on Tuesday. He cast his vote on Tuesday as well.

Kerala is reporting a surge in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks. On Wednesday, the state registered 3,502 new Covid-19 cases, reported India Today. With this, the state tally rose to 11,44,594. The toll climbed by 16 to 4,710. There are 31,806 active cases in the state and 11,08,078 patients have recovered from the infection.